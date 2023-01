On the latest Dishing With Digest, Joe Lando (Judge McMullen, B&B) shared some interesting facts, including 1) the soon-to-be-famous folks he worked with at a restaurant at the start of his career, 2) what it was like to skyrocket to soap fame playing ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Jake and 3) his first meeting with Jane Seymour on the set of DR. QUINN, MEDICINE WOMAN.