In the latest Dishing With Digest, Jeff Kober (ex-Cyrus, GH) shared some interesting facts, including 1) how he earned his way into the Screen Actors Guild with tiny roles on DAYS and Y&R, 2) why he took a punch (for real!) on the set of FALCON CREST, and 3) why he cherished the experience of working with his Port Charles sister, Genie Francis (Laura).

”