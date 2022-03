On the latest Dishing With Digest, Jack Wagner (ex-Frisco, GH, et al) shared some interesting facts, including 1) how he stumbled into a chart-topping recording career when he joined GH as Frisco; 2) why he thinks leaving GH for SANTA BARBARA led to his marriage to Kristina Wagner (Felicia, GH); and 3) the pivotal role Kin Shriner (Scott, GH) played in developing his B&B character, Nick.