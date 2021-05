In the latest Dishing With Digest, DAYS’s Heather Lindell (Jan) shared some interesting facts, including 1) how she wound up celebrating her 21st birthday in Las Vegas with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, 2) what it was like to make her Broadway debut in Hairspray and 3) ) the role Kirsten Storms (ex-Belle; Maxie, GH) played in her real-life love story with her husband.