On the latest Dishing With Digest, GH’s Lynn Herring (Lucy) shared some interesting facts, including 1) that she was nearly cast on Y&R to play Jill, 2) how she forged a special real-life friendship with the late Sonya Eddy (ex-Epiphany) and 3) the behind-the-scenes magic it took to pull off Lucy’s memorable entrance at the end of this year’s Nurses’ Ball.