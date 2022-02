On the latest Dishing With Digest, William Christian (TR, DAYS) shared some interesting facts, including 1) the generous gesture David Canary (ex-Adam/Stuart, ALL MY CHILDREN) made to him early in his run as AMC’s Derek, 2) how he and AMC leading lady Shari Headley (ex-Mimi) got past their initial discord, and 3) why he’s fallen in love with his complex new Salem alter ego.