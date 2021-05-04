In the latest Dishing With Digest, DAYS’s Tamara Braun (Ava) and Galen Gering (Rafe) shared some interesting facts, including 1) they met for the first time at a 2003 Soap Opera Digest cover shoot, 2) the role Braun’s dogs play in their over-the-phone rehearsal sessions, and 3) how they navigated the inherent awkwardness of their first on-screen kiss.
PODCAST
ICYMI DAYS's Tamara Braun and Galen Gering Guest On Digest's Podcast
Comments