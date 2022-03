On the latest Dishing With Digest, Raven Bowens (Chanel, DAYS) shared some interesting facts, including 1) what it was like hanging out with Simone Biles on the set of her Lifetime biopic, in which Bowens played her sister 2) that she auditioned for the role of GH’s Trina, which went to Sydney Mikayla at the time, and 3) the item she’s most eager to check off her soap opera to-do list.