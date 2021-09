On the latest Dishing With Digest, DAYS fave Christie Clark (Carrie) shared some interesting facts, including 1) that advice from Genie Francis (Laura, GH; ex-Diana, DAYS) inspired her to finish school, 2) why sees herself as a combination of Salem castmates Judi Evans (Bonnie) and Melissa Reeves (Jennifer), and 3) what scared her about reprising Carrie for the DAYS spin-off BEYOND SALEM.