On the latest Dishing With Digest, Brynn Thayer (ex-Jenny, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) shared some interesting facts, including 1) how she decided to quit teaching school in Texas and move to New York City, 2) how a haircut was the key to landing her job OLTL role and 3) how appearing as celebrity guests on a game show led to real-life romance with then-co-star Gerald Anthony (ex-Marco, OLTL).