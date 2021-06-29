ICYMI Briana Nicole Henry Guests On Digest's Podcast

In the latest Dishing With Digest, GH’s Briana Nicole Henry (Jordan) shared some interesting facts, including 1) her memories of working with Michael Mealor (Kyle, Y&R) and Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) at SoulCycle before they all landed their soap gigs, 2) the contents of the notes Vinessa Antoine (ex-Jordan) left for her when she was cast as her successor, and 3) the amazing evening she had spent at The Critics’ Choice Awards when she was seated at the same table as Viola Davis.