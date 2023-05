On the latest Dishing With Digest, Billy Warlock (ex-Frankie, DAYS; ex-A.J., GH) et al shared some interesting facts, including 1) how he landed his first professional gig as a stunt double for Robin Williams, 2) the role he beat out Michael J. Fox for early in his career and 3) the heartwarming gift he received posthumously from his dear friend John Ingle (ex-Edward, GH).