On the latest Dishing With Digest, Barbara Crampton (ex-Leanna, Y&R et al) shared some interesting facts, including 1) why her audition for the role that would mark her TV debut — DAYS’s Trista — was “the most nerve-racking moment” of her life, 2) her take on why Leanna far outlasted the original three-month arc the writers planned for her and 3) how the late Jeanne Cooper (ex-Katherine) helped make her feel at home at Y&R.