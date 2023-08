On the latest Dishing with Digest, Austin Peck (ex-Austin, DAYS) shared some interesting facts, including 1) how a chance sighting of Ronn Moss (ex-Ridge, B&B) felt like a sign he would land a soap job, 2) what Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley, ALL MY CHILDREN) said to him when he auditioned with her at AMC, and 3) the sweet way he greeted wife Terri Conn (ex-Katie, AS THE WORLD TURNS) when they first started working together in Oakdale.