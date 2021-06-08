ICYMI Alicia Coppola Guests On Digest’s Podcast

In the latest Dishing With Digest, Alicia Coppola (ex-Lorna, ANOTHER WORLD) shared some interesting facts, including 1) how her sense of humor was informed early in her career by working with comics like Colin Quinn and Adam Sandler on the MTV game show REMOTE CONTROL, 2) the special bond she still shares with her Bay City mother, Linda Dano (ex-Felicia), and 3) what it was like to live in close quarters with Ed Harris and Helen Mirren, among other A-listers, on the set of National Treasure: Book Of Secrets.

“