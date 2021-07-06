In the latest Dishing With Digest, B&B’s Aaron D. Spears (Justin) shared some interesting facts, including 1) why he traded a chance to play in the NFL to pursue an acting career, 2) the valuable lesson he learned playing a cop on SUNSET BEACH, and 3) how he thinks his instant connection with Don Diamont (Bill) at his audition helped him land the role of Justin.
PODCAST
ICYMI Aaron D. Spears Guests On Digest's Podcast
