PODCAST

ICYMI Aaron D. Spears Guests On Digest's Podcast

In the latest Dishing With Digest, B&B’s Aaron D. Spears (Justin) shared some interesting facts, including 1) why he traded a chance to play in the NFL to pursue an acting career, 2) the valuable lesson he learned playing a cop on SUNSET BEACH, and 3) how he thinks his instant connection with Don Diamont (Bill) at his audition helped him land the role of Justin.

Filed Under: ,
Comments