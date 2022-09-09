Huge DAYS Preview – Big Returns And More!

Now that NBC has wrapped its nearly 57-year run on NBC, Peacock has released a super-spoilery preview of what’s ahead in Salem. Roark Critchlow will reprise the role of Mike Horton, which he played from 1994-99 and again in 2010; Kayla will wind up in heaven, Gabi and Li will head to the altar, Marci Miller will make an appearance as Abigail; Victoria Grace will come to town as her BEYOND SALEM character, Wendy Shin; Lamon Archey will appear as Eli and much more. Check it out here.