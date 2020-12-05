Holiday Gift Guide

Page turners

Pick up Melody Thomas Scott’s (Nikki, Y&R) memoirs, Always Young and Restless: My Life On and Off America’s #1 Daytime Drama at Amazon.com for $22.44 (hardcover) and $12.79 (Kindle version).

Also new this year is Maurice Benard’s (Sonny, GH) New York Times best-selling autobiography, Nothing General About It: How Love (And Lithium) Saved Me On And Off GENERAL HOSPITAL, on sale on Amazon.com for $15.69 (hardcover) and $12.99 (Kindle version).

Greetings, Earthlings

You can order personalized video messages for a loved one from stars including DAYS’s Stephen Nichols (Steve), Arianne Zucker (Nicole) and Bryan R. Dattilo (Lucas), or GH’s Benard, Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis), Tristan Rogers (Robert) and Laura Wright (Carly), using Cameo (which has an app and a website, cameo.com): prices vary.

About Face

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) has new offerings in her SKIN NATION collection. “SKIN NATION’s new, natural and organic formulas with top-of- the-line actives will keep you glowing and youthful though the holidays,” she says. “They are the very thing you need to stock up on and give to someone you love. These formulas are also in Ocean Waste Plastic, which has been recycled from the ocean and put through a process to pull the toxins out and repurposed into SKIN NATION packaging, giving the customer a fully ‘green’ experience. This Illumination Set sells for $255.” Go to skinnation.com for more.

From the Art

Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael, Y&R) has spent years creating whimsical artwork that has been featured in galleries nationwide, and you can buy one of his creations, done in colored pencil, at christianjulesleblanc.com/art/gallery/.

Java Script

Need something for the coffee lover in your life? Check out Revival Roasting Co., the company owned by Scott Reeves (ex- Steve, GH et al) and wife Melissa Reeves (ex- Jennifer, DAYS). There’s a selection of roasts, plus mugs and apparel. Go to revivalroastingco.com.

Calling Cards

Deidre Hall (Marlena, DAYS) has a line of painted watercolor cards, including ones for the holidays, as well as photos, earrings, books and more, available on her website at deidrehall.com/shop.

In the Bag

Sofia Mattsson (Sasha, GH) and her sister Helena’s vegan, sustainable handbag line, Ava Carrington, can be found at avacarrington.com. Their Stockholm Satchel is $625, and the smaller Stockholm Crossbody is $485.

Tune Time

Kiara Barnes’s (Zoe, B&B) new CD, Sirens to the Moon, is available on amazon.com. Just Google “Kiki Barnes” to find your way to ordering.

Peter Reckell (ex-Bo, DAYS) is featured on the new LP Joy by Blue Aeris, featuring a mix of original and classic songs across multiple genres. Joy is a community-building project between New Zealand and international music artists. Go to blueaeris.com to purchase.

Dressed for Success

Katherine Kelly Lang’s (Brooke, B&B) popular kaftan line offers many selections for holiday gifts. To see the latest designs available for sale, go to katherinekellylangkaftans.com. If you’re looking for something else that’s stylish, go to the actress’s in-store website from her Beverly Hills boutique, benheartusa.com. “We FaceTime with our customers and show them more product,” the actress tells Digest. “We make it really personal because it’s hard to shop anymore, in a store or online. You don’t have that personal touch anymore so we try to make it as easy as possible, and most of our customers who started shopping with us that way now shop every week. We love our return customers and it just keeps growing.”

Need some more Stone Cold and the Jackal in your life? If you’re a super-fan of Steve Burton (Jason, GH) and Bradford Anderson (Spinelli), or have a loved one who is, head to stonecoldandthejackal.com and click on Merch. Items for sale include branded T-shirts and tank tops for $25.99, a logo mug for $14.99, and even a cloth face mask for $12.99.

Ingo Rademacher (Jax, GH) and his wife, Ehiku, are the driving forces behind Mahiku Hawaii, a line of activewear featuring leggings, tops, sports bras and more at mahiku.com. The company also features a bevy of vibrant face masks that start at $12.95.

Celebrate Réal Andrews’s return to GH as Taggert with merchandise from championdevelopment.life. Click on the Taggert’s Gear link on the Taggert Back bar for face masks ($12-$20), an autographed photo ($10) and a limited edition T-shirt ($27).

Even tough guys wear face masks and these from Eric Braeden (Victor, Y&R) bear the actor’s image along with variations of the words “Wear The Damn Mask!”. The 100 percent cotton, doubled-layered coverings can be purchased at ericbraedenoriginals.com for $9 apiece or a three-pack for $19.