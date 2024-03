Henry Joseph Samiri, the Daytime Emmy-nominated youngster who began playing Douglas on BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL in 2019, is returning to the canvas this week and will air on Thursday, March 28.

Expect Douglas to have an emotional sit-down with his parents, Thomas and Hope, whose relationship is in a rocky place in light of Hope’s decision to turn down Thomas’s marriage proposal.

This will mark Samiri’s first appearance on the show in 2014; he was last seen as Douglas in September 2023.