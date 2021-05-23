Hemp vs. Marijuana: What’s the Difference?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The cannabis business is booming at the moment. It currently makes close up to $11 billion business due to its popularity and large variety of products. When you start researching cannabis, you will notice a few different phrases thrown around, such as hemp and marijuana. So, is hemp different from marijuana? How can you classify the two? We’re happy to explain.

Here’s what you should know about hemp vs marijuana.

Hemp is a Low-THC Version of the Plant

You’ve probably heard a lot about these words, but truly understanding whether you are dealing with hemp or marijuana is crucially important.

In essence, there’s no difference between hemp and marijuana from a scientific standpoint. They’re of the same species, but the way they are used, and certain characteristics allow us to break them down into different categories.

The biggest factor is that hemp has a paltry amount of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). THC provides a variety of potential medical benefits, but it is most noted for creating the psychoactive effects that come with the cannabis plant.

A cannabis plant is considered hemp when it has .3% THC or less. Because it has such a low THC amount, the plant won’t get you high but can be used for its cannabidiol (CBD) and other cannabinoids, in addition to other applications. If you’re going to make a purchase, be sure that you find out whether you’re buying hemp derived CBD or CBD isolate.

Businesses Typically Use Hemp for its Functional Qualities

The biggest reason that people categorize hemp is because it is used in a variety of functional uses. Hemp is useful in a variety of reasons, such as making clothing, building materials, as a fuel source, and so much more.

Companies that use these plants cultivate it for those reasons, while marijuana farmers are trying to harvest plants that have stronger THC, for the psychoactive and recreational properties.

Marijuana is Used for Recreational and Medical Benefits

A big part of the cannabis boom is due to the fact that marijuana allows people to relax and unwind. The high THC amounts allow people to use it for a variety of functions. Whether you want to relieve stress, get rid of pain and inflammation, or need help getting to sleep at night, you’ll definitely want the higher THC variety of the plant.

There are also many different types of marijuana that you should know about. The main two that come into play are indica and sativa strains. Many cannabis cultivators and dispensaries sell hybrid strains that contain a good mixture of both indica and sativas.

You’ll be able to either smoke the plant or take it in a variety of other ways, such as edibles, tinctures, and vape pens.

Learn More About Hemp vs Marijuana

So, hemp vs marijuana — what’s the difference? Now that we’ve answered that question, you can use this information how it fits your life.

Whether you are a cannabis enthusiast, a legalization advocate, or someone looking to invest, applying the tips above will help you out. In the meantime, make sure to check out our site for a wide variety of other information.

Come back to learn more about CBD, cannabis, and everything in between and check here for product guides to the best isolate, broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBD products.