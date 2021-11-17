Heather Tom Reflects On Some Of Her Favorite B&B Moments

Best thing about landing the role of B&B’s Katie: “Oh, gosh, so many things. I don’t know if I can I can put a ‘best’ on one here. First of all, it was like coming home. I was walking back into a building I’d been walking into since I was 14 years old [as Y&R’s Victoria], and secondly, it was getting to work with Brad [Bell, executive producer/head writer], who I’ve also known since I was 14 years old [laughs]. Just being able to be a part of a really amazing cast…. We hang out outside of work. These are not relationships that end when they say, ‘Cut!’ and so it’s really lovely to be a part of that, to be a part of it in a real way in terms of being a family. It’s really a dream gig, so I can’t name a best thing.”

Best thing about being a Logan girl? “I love being a Logan girl! The best thing about being a Logan girl is getting to work with Jen [Gareis, Donna] and [Katherine] Kelly [Lang, Brooke]. I think it’s clear that we have a sisterly relationship off-camera that shows up on-camera. When we have scenes, sometimes you may think that they can seem to be the most mundane scenes in the world, but I think they are so fun to watch because each one of these characters has a very specific point of view. It really feels like these are people who’ve known each other for a long, long time, which we have, and we have this organic chemistry. Being a part of that trio is really special — and it brings me back to me what is so special about daytime, that we don’t have to make anything up. It’s just there. We already have our history as characters so when we are in a scene, we can just have fun.”

Best thing about playing the Katie/Bill/Brooke triangle? “Twice! Again: It happened twice! The best thing is I’m working with two people I trust and I truly love, and so those emotions can come easily. Part of Katie’s ordeal, yes, it was a betrayal of Bill and that hurt and brought up all kinds of insecurities, but it was her relationship with her sister that I think she was more devastated by…. It wasn’t two women who hated each other fighting over the same man. It was two women who actually loved each other, who found each other in love with the same man. I thought that was a great dynamic and unique and fun and juicy to play.”

Best on-screen fling: Ridge or Wyatt? “Oh, gosh, I think the Wyatt stuff was so much fun because Katie got to be kind of crazy and let loose and do things that she didn’t expect herself to do. It was a really playful romance. I’m not sure if it was even supposed to go anywhere but it was really something she needed at that time.”

Laugh In: The romance with Wyatt (Darin Brooks) brought out a fun side of Katie.

Best storyline: “Honestly, it would have to be a toss-up between the heart transplant and the postpartum. The heart transplant was a moment that really defined this character. It forever changed her and gave her a different world view — and then, the postpartum…. I thought was a really important story to tell, just in terms of how we as a society deal with postpartum — or don’t, as the case may be — and the show was willing to explore it in a really deep way. It wasn’t a two-week story and, ‘Oh, now she’s fine.’ They really went for it, and I really appreciated that.”

Best Katie wedding: “Hands down, the first marriage to Bill. I loved that wedding. It was so sweet. I loved the way it was shot. Hey, Patrick Duffy [ex-Stephen; ex-Bobby, DALLAS] walked me down the aisle!”

Best location shoot: “I have to say, because this was a bone of contention with me, everyone else would go to all these beautiful places [in Europe] and I was always at home going, ‘Wait a second. Why am I not in these fabulous places [laughs]?’ But I will say, Brad has more than made up for it over the years. I’ve gotten to go to amazing places. Clearly the trip to Australia [for the show’s 30th anniversary] was just mind-blowing, and South Africa and Italy and Amsterdam weren’t too shabby either. The best part was seeing our international fans, and to shoot in all of these places? They were each a once in a lifetime experience.”

Best plot twist: “Currently, I didn’t see the Carter thing coming but I have to say, when they decided to kill Storm and give Katie his heart, that was shocking. I didn’t see that one coming at all.”

Best Emmy moment: “I don’t know if I have a best. When we get those stories and you think, ‘Wow, I am really proud of this,’ and if you win something for that, great. But, the work is really the most important and rewarding part of it, and I know that sounds trite and cliché but it is actually the truth — To be able to go into the studio and think, ‘I can’t wait to sink my teeth into these scenes today,’ I’m on fire. When you leave the studio on those days, you just can’t beat that feeling.”

Best guest star: “Well, I don’t know if you’d call him a guest star but I have to go back to Patrick Duffy. He was pretty awesome, especially since I’m such a huge fan. I grew up watching DALLAS and here he is playing my dad. I got some really great scenes with him. I can’t really compare anyone else to that, although we also did have Betty White [ex-Ann] on the show. I didn’t get to work with her but that was pretty iconic. She is epic!”

Best set: “I love the Forrester living room, especially when they expand it and we have the dining room or the piano there. It’s lovely. I love to feel like I’m sitting in a real room.”

Best scene partner from the past: “Susan Flannery [ex-Stephanie] is my answer to that! I adored working with her. I learned so much from her. I watched her work before I even came on the show, she…. I love a woman who doesn’t let you get away with any s–t [laughs]. You’d better show up because if you don’t, she’s going to eat you alive, and that I find exciting. We had some good stuff together. I would welcome a spectral return of Stephanie of some sort. I think that would be great!”

Best memories of working with Don Diamont (Bill): “Oh, there are so many great things to say about Donald. I’ve known him since I was 14, again, and it seems so simple when you have a background with someone who makes you feel so safe. I can trust all of these people, and I trust Don implicitly. It allows me to be able to go there without feeling vulnerable, although feeling vulnerable is good when you are working. I love his sense of humor. He’s crazy [laughs]. But, I find him very funny — and I love that he cares so much. He cares so, so much about the character and the story and the work and the show. Everyone here does, but he really cares and honestly I think that’s he most important part of this business. If you don’t care about what you’re doing, it shows in your work and secondly, it’s just no fun to work with someone who doesn’t care. Don shows up every day wanting to make it as good as it can be, and I just really appreciate that.”