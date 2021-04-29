4:30 a.m.: For a 6:45 call time, I set my alarm for 4:30. It’s terrible! I live pretty far from the studio, about 30 minutes without traffic — but in L.A., that doesn’t exist. I usually don’t eat breakfast, I’ll just bring a snack or a protein bar with me and have it on the way. Before work, I do have tea; I switched from coffee because coffee makes me way too jittery!

6:30 a.m.: It takes me an hour to get to work. I chill in my dressing room and kind of get settled for the day and then wait for them to call me into hair and makeup.

7:00 a.m.: We start with hair; they throw rollers on the top because I have famously flat hair. It loves to just stick right to my head! Then I go over to makeup and get my makeup done and go back to hair and we take the rollers out and curl it. At around 7:30, I get called upstairs for blocking. I almost always go up to set with the rollers in my hair and everyone has to comment on it, of course, because I look so ridiculous! Depending on how many scenes you have, blocking usually takes like 20 minutes, then I go back downstairs and finish hair and makeup and get dressed.

8:00 a.m.: I have scenes with Tajh [Bellow, TJ] and I always go into his room to hang out and run lines a bunch of times. Tajh really likes to get familiar with the blocking, so I sit on the couch and say my lines while he blocks out the entire scene.

8:30 a.m.: Now we wait to be called up for our scenes and when it’s our turn, we start filming. It usually doesn’t take very long because we’ve gotten it down downstairs, so we do one or maybe two takes of each scene and it takes an hour or two hours total.

12:45 p.m.: GH has lunch at 12:45, so I get whatever the vegetarian option is, and Tajh and I have lunch together. If we still have scenes to do, we’ll go over them while we eat and then we go back up and finish. The commissary isn’t open anymore, so since Covid happened, GH provides boxed lunches on stage and we grab them from a table. There are usually two meat options and a vegetarian option, or a meat option, a pescatarian option and a vegetarian option. If there’s a pescatarian option, I will almost always grab that, but today, it was vegetarian. Usually, it’s a sandwich or a rice/salad type of bowl. They taste a lot better than they look most of the time! I always sneak up early because the vegetarian option is the first one snapped up, and if I’m still on set taping and won’t be able to get to the food on time, I ask somebody to grab a vegetarian box for me and put it to the side.

2:00 p.m.: I’m done for the day! I don’t think I’ve ever left without my full glam on. I feel so pretty after I get made up that I don’t want to touch it; I just want to leave it for the rest of the day! Even if I’m not doing anything, I’ll just sit at home and feel pretty. Before I leave, I hang up everything I was wearing and put them in plastic bags, which we use for sanitary reasons, and I walk it over to the rack outside of the wardrobe room. It’s called the “wrapped rack” and you put your stuff there when you’re done wearing it. I always get all my stuff together and get changed and get my wardrobe put away so much faster than Tajh, but we like to walk out together, so I sit and wait for him. He’s always like, “Oh, my God, you beat me again! I was going my fastest!” He’s amazed, like, “I just put on jeans and a T-shirt. You have jewelry and heels — how do you do it?” So, we walk out to our cars together and sometimes we hang out in each other’s cars and listen to music for a few minutes before we go our separate ways, just because Tajh and I love each other and have so much fun together.

3:00 p.m.: On the way home, I listen to music or my favorite true crime podcast, Morbid, and think about what I’m going to have for dinner.

4:00 p.m.: I get home and before I even put my stuff down, my little kit-cat [Chloe] comes downstairs to greet me so I stand in the entry holding all my stuff and cuddle her. It’s almost Chloe’s dinner time, and she lets me know by yelling at me incessantly. I feed her, watch some TV. I’m currently obsessed with HELL’S KITCHEN.

6:00 p.m.: Dinner time! I’m really great at making myself dinner because I am a fantastic chef and my sous chef is Joe — Trader Joe [laughs]. He makes things very easy for me; I just throw something into the microwave.

6:45 p.m.: I finally take off my full glam makeup and I do my whole skin care routine, drowning myself in different oils and creams. To chill and wind down, I’ll do some evening yoga by following along to a YouTube video. Chloe does stretches with me. It’s so cute!

9:00 p.m.: I am an old lady, so I am in bed, falling asleep to a podcast.

