Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alan Locher will welcome GUIDING LIGHT’s Lewis family to his YouTube show, The Locher Room. Rebecca Hollen (ex-Trish), Robert Newman (ex-Josh; Ashland, Y&R) and Krista Tesreau (ex-Mindy) will be interviewed live on Friday, February 11 at 3 p.m. ET. To tune in, click here.