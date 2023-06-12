GUIDING LIGHT Alums Live Interview Scheduled

Alan Locher will welcome GUIDING LIGHT alums Grant Aleksander (ex-Philip), Judi Evans (ex-Beth; Bonnie, DAYS), Michael O’Leary (ex-Rick) and Krista Tesreau (ex-Mindy) to his YouTube show, The Locher Room. The quartet, known as the Four Musketeers during the show’s heyday, will celebrate the 40th anniversary of their debuts in June 1983. The live interview will take place on Thursday, June 15 at 3:00 p.m. ET and can be viewed here.