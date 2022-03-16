GUIDING LIGHT Alum Books New Role

Paul Wesley (ex-Max, GUIDING LIGHT) has joined the cast of the Paramount+ show, STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, in a role made famous by William Shatner. The actor will be portraying James T. Kirk on the upcoming second season, debuting May 5. The actor announced the news on Instagram, alongside of a shot with Shatner, posting, “I am deeply humbled and still a little startled to have been given the honor of playing the inimitable James T Kirk. Ever since I was a kid, I have been awed by the imaginative world Gene Roddenberry created. Recently, I boarded a flight to LA to discover that the man in the empty seat beside me was the one and only William Shatner, having himself just returned from space. I could barely put two words together but ultimately I managed to say hello and we chatted. I’m not one who usually believes in fate but this was more than a coincidence. And of course I had to get a picture. So thanks Mr. Shatner for the good company. And for seating us together, my thanks to the great bird in the sky. Can’t wait for all of you to see our Captain Kirk on your screens.”