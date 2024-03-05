Go Behind The Scenes Of Jason's GENERAL HOSPITAL Return!

Homecoming King: Steve Burton (Jason) received a warm welcome back from Carolyn Hennesy (Diane, l.) and Finola Hughes (Anna).

GENERAL HOSPITAL treated fans to a behind-the-scenes featurette about Steve Burton’s return as Jason on its social media accounts. In the video, a smiling Burton declared, “It just feels really good to be back on set with my people!” He noted that “I am definitely approaching the character differently. I was able to sit down with the head writer who really talked about kind of what happened, what the state of mind is for Jason. And it was very helpful.” Laura Wright (Carly) spoke next, saying, “Jason coming back into Carly’s world, wow, it fires up the part of Carly that fights for him and believes in him and stands next to him no matter what — and not everybody can handle that.” Burton then teased, “Well, we’ll see what Mo [Maurice Benard, Sonny] has to say!” Benard shared that “from what I’ve already played, [Jason’s return] is pretty intense.” In a clip with Carolyn Hennesy (Diane) and Finola Hughes (Anna), Burton grinned, “I have nothing to say without my lawyer.” “Jason’s back!” trilled Hughes. Burton observed that “soap opera [storytelling] is amazing in the sense that if we can include everybody and a story can trickle into other stories, it’s amazing. So, stay tuned because it’s going to be awesome.” Check out the full video here — and for an extended, exclusive interview with Burton about his comeback, click here.