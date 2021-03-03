GH’s Wes Ramsey Responds To Peter Criticism

After a Cameo video from Tristan Rogers (Robert, GH) circulated over social media in which Rogers offered a negative assessment of the Peter August storyline and opined that co-star Wes Ramsey was “wrong for the character” of Peter as he lacks the “natural menace” of Anders Hove, the actor who portrayed Peter’s father, Faison, Ramsey posted a statement on Instagram, which reads:

“Actors are storytellers, shapeshifters, chameleons. We’re also in the business of cultivating trust bc that’s how the best work is brought to life. We have to trust our imaginations, our instincts. We have to trust our fellow actors, because without them, there’s no scene to play. In the collaborative efforts of bringing any show to life, we also have to trust our directors each day to steer the arch of our story (like a conductor with a symphony) & trust our writers who are tasked with composing the symphonies we play out. I came up in a world of classical theater, where trusting the play, text, story is essential to the tightrope balancing act of making magic.

You will never hear me critique (on any public platform) the people responsible for the creative opportunities I enjoy each day. Without the trust of my writers, directors, producers & fellow actors, it would be impossible to live out my dreams. My job (& my only job) is to bring fearlessness, playfulness & passionate conviction to what has been created for me. My aim is to stretch myself (beyond the limits of where I think my boundaries may lye) each time I’m entrusted with material that allows those boundaries to be tested.

Every actor must believe they are the right person for their part or they will never achieve their potential, let alone surpass it. I was raised a gentleman & have two wonderful parents to thank for that, however, my polite personality (while rendering me easy to get along with on set) should have little bearing on my caliber of performance nor my castability as a professional.

I am leery of the pitfalls of social media & believe there are advantages to maintaining some mystery (even as a public figure) but I will always defend & protect what I hold dear (my job & my career) when they are publicly challenged, especially by those closest to me, whom I love & respect. Please know I bear no ill will. As a society, we are all still learning the full ramifications of living in an internet dominated culture.

To all my many fans out there who offer encouragement & support, I hear you & am grateful for you.”

Ramsey concluded his message by writing, “I’m having a blast… Onward we go.”



