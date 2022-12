Sonya Eddy (Epiphany, GH) passed away on December 19 at the age of 55. She made her Port Charles debut in 2005 and quickly became a fan fave as Epiphany, both on GH and its SOAPnet spin-off, GH: NIGHT SHIFT. Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer played tribute to Eddy on Instagram, writing, “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️.”