GH’s Kirsten Storms Offers Recovery Update

Kirsten Storms (Maxie), who revealed on June 4 that she was on the mend following brain surgery, updated fans on her health in an Instagram post on June 6. “First, thank you for all of the well wishes I’ve received over the last few days,” she began. “Little bit of info for those who are wondering… I spent the last few years having random health issues that I disregarded as side [effects] to my medications or just something I was experiencing due to age. When I went to get an MRI for some severe neck pain I have been experiencing for the last few months (I assumed this neck pain was also causing my frequent ‘migraines’) my amazingly thorough orthopedist ordered an MRI of my head just to be on the ‘safe side’ – even though that isn’t his area of expertise. Truly a great doctor. That’s when we stumbled upon a rather large, very full of fluid, cyst that was attached to the lower portion of brain. I feel very fortunate that my situation wasn’t more serious and that I had a wonderful neurosurgeon who immediately knew how to fix it. I’m not gonna lie, brain surgery had me nervous, but I’m immensely thankful to my family, friends, and incredible ‘work family’ who have been supportive, kind and loving during a time when I’ve been feeling a lot of emotions. Work is a great place to be everyday and for the 2 months leading up to my surgery I found a lot of comfort being around the people I’ve worked beside for so many years. I’m excited to get back to it after my recovery. (Yes, they shaved a portion of my head, so please no comments if you don’t like my hair. It’s temporary.) Again, thank you to everyone for sending positive vibes my way. It’s not gone unnoticed. ♥️ Fun fact: I now firmly believe the new plates in my brain will give me some sort of special ability. Fingers crossed I can suddenly knit a sweater in 1 day. Ooo maybe 1 hour.” The actress went on to share that she was already back to working on knitting projects, and ended by saying, “Sending love to all of you guys!”

