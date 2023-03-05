Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) and his wife, Lauren, added to their family with the birth of their son, Arthur. The actor announced the news on Instagram, posting, “WELCOME TO THE FAMILY ARTHUR!!!! @laurenswickard brought this little guy into the world on February 26th (Lo I’m truly in awe of you). Thank you for all that you sacrificed to grow our family. Arthur buddy, you are so loved already!!! We pray for courage and strength over you, and that God will lead you all of your days!” Arthur joins big sister Savannah, who will turn 2 on April 2. Congratulations to the happy couple.