GH’s Ingo Rademacher Welcomes Daughter

Ingo Rademacher (Jax) and his wife, Ehiku, are celebrating the birth of their third child, a baby girl. The actor shared on Instagram, “Happy to announce the birth of our daughter Iwa (pronounced Eva) Lehua Rademacher 6/25/2021 Born at home, very very early in the morning on Saturday. We’re all super tired but Baby and Mom are doing awesome, Another successful home-birth…. My wife @ehiku is an absolute champion.” The Rademachers are already parents to Peanut, who turns 13 next month, and Pohaku, born in 2012. Congratulations to the whole family!

