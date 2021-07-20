GH’s Finola Hughes Appears On LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Finola Hughes (Anna) reunited with her ALL MY CHILDREN pal Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley) on Ripa’s talk show, LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, where they dished about Hughes’s son Dylan (whose muscles, Ripa teased, had impressed her husband, Mark Consuelos, ex-Mateo, AMC); the rigors of the soap opera schedule; and what’s coming up for her character, Anna, about which Hughes teased, “I’m sort of getting together with this guy who also was in the agency,” she teased. “We’re going on a caper right now to look for someone who has potentially stolen a baby.” Regarding the frequency of characters being kidnapped on soaps, Ripa noted, “If you haven’t been kidnapped, you’re a loser!” Check out clips of her appearance here, here and here.

