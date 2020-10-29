GH Stars Weigh In On All Things Halloween

Favorite Scary Movie
Lane: “Killer Clowns From Outer Space — it’s terrifying!”
Lawson: “John Carpenter’s The Thing. I don’t watch it casually. I relish every viewing. Warm blanket comfort movies: Tobe Hooper’s SALEM’S LOT miniseries, Halloween, Night of the Living Dead, Fright Night, The Howling, An American Werewolf in London.”
Mikayla: “TWITCHES.”
Best Candy
Lane: “Milk Duds.”
Lawson: “Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Butterfingers, Almond Joy.”
Mikayla: “A couple of years ago I had this weird candy called Zotz, I think. You eat them and they explode in your mouth. Pretty cool. Otherwise a Milky Way Simply Caramel.”
Worst Candy
Lane: “3 Musketeers.”
Lawson: “There’s bad candy?”
Mikayla: “Twizzlers.”
Favorite Pumpkin Dish
Lane: “Pumpkin spice cake with cream cheese frosting.”
Lawson: “Classic pumpkin pie.”
Mikayla: “I like to carve them, but I’ll pass on eating them.”
Spookiest Sound
Lane: “A door slowly cracking open!”
Lawson: “A slow creaking door opening in the middle of the night. Also, hearing your own name said in a whisper in a dark room … when you think you are alone.”
Mikayla: “My mom asking me to do dishes.”
My Best Halloween Costume Ever
Lane: “A love cat, à la The Cure’s song ‘The Love Cats’.”
Lawson: “Our family costumes the last few years have been epic. Last year, we were all the non-Joker Batman villains. But personally? The year in junior high when I was Pennywise the Clown and made my own prosthetics for the melting face.”
Mikayla: “A vending machine.”
Costume Philosophy: Instantly Recognizable Or More Obscure?
Lane: “More obscure! Always a better conversation starter!”
Lawson: “I love both. But I save the obscure ones for when I’m around other horror nerds. One year I was Ed Gein, the serial killer, and I just sort of … appeared behind people. That was obscure, but got the job done.”
Mikayla: “Instantly recognizable.”
Buy A Costume Or Make One?
Lane: “Make! There’s so much more room for creativity that way.”
Lawson: “Make it!”
Mikayla: “Get someone else to make it.”
Host A Party Or Go To One?
Lane: “Host one.”
Lawson: “Well, this year, neither. But I prefer to enjoy my Halloween, so I’d rather go to one and people-watch.”
Mikayla: “Go to one.”
Haunted Houses: Sign Me Up Or Skip ’Em?
Lane: “I’m terrified of haunted houses and won’t go in them even at fun hayrides!”
Lawson: “Haunted houses are the reason I became an actor — and subsequently a writer/director. I would even throw a haunted house at sleepovers as a kid. I had two go bags full of masks, lights, effects makeup.”
Mikayla: “Sign me up, but only with a group that’s okay with me screaming a lot.”
Pets In Costumes: Yay Or Nay?
Lane: “Yes times a thousand!”
Lawson: “Why not?”
Mikayla: “Yay.”
Couples Costumes: Yay Or Nay?
Lane: “Yes and the more outside the box the better!”
Lawson: “Yep. But family costumes rock even more.”
Mikayla: “Nay.”