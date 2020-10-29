GH Stars Weigh In On All Things Halloween

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Favorite Scary Movie

Lane: “Killer Clowns From Outer Space — it’s terrifying!”

Lawson: “John Carpenter’s The Thing. I don’t watch it casually. I relish every viewing. Warm blanket comfort movies: Tobe Hooper’s SALEM’S LOT miniseries, Halloween, Night of the Living Dead, Fright Night, The Howling, An American Werewolf in London.”

Mikayla: “TWITCHES.”

Best Candy

Lane: “Milk Duds.”

Lawson: “Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Butterfingers, Almond Joy.”

Mikayla: “A couple of years ago I had this weird candy called Zotz, I think. You eat them and they explode in your mouth. Pretty cool. Otherwise a Milky Way Simply Caramel.”

Worst Candy

Lane: “3 Musketeers.”

Lawson: “There’s bad candy?”

Mikayla: “Twizzlers.”

Favorite Pumpkin Dish

Lane: “Pumpkin spice cake with cream cheese frosting.”

Lawson: “Classic pumpkin pie.”

Mikayla: “I like to carve them, but I’ll pass on eating them.”

Spookiest Sound

Lane: “A door slowly cracking open!”

Lawson: “A slow creaking door opening in the middle of the night. Also, hearing your own name said in a whisper in a dark room … when you think you are alone.”

Mikayla: “My mom asking me to do dishes.”

My Best Halloween Costume Ever

Lane: “A love cat, à la The Cure’s song ‘The Love Cats’.”

Lawson: “Our family costumes the last few years have been epic. Last year, we were all the non-Joker Batman villains. But personally? The year in junior high when I was Pennywise the Clown and made my own prosthetics for the melting face.”

Mikayla: “A vending machine.”

Costume Philosophy: Instantly Recognizable Or More Obscure?

Lane: “More obscure! Always a better conversation starter!”

Lawson: “I love both. But I save the obscure ones for when I’m around other horror nerds. One year I was Ed Gein, the serial killer, and I just sort of … appeared behind people. That was obscure, but got the job done.”

Mikayla: “Instantly recognizable.”

Buy A Costume Or Make One?

Lane: “Make! There’s so much more room for creativity that way.”

Lawson: “Make it!”

Mikayla: “Get someone else to make it.”

Host A Party Or Go To One?

Lane: “Host one.”

Lawson: “Well, this year, neither. But I prefer to enjoy my Halloween, so I’d rather go to one and people-watch.”

Mikayla: “Go to one.”

Haunted Houses: Sign Me Up Or Skip ’Em?

Lane: “I’m terrified of haunted houses and won’t go in them even at fun hayrides!”

Lawson: “Haunted houses are the reason I became an actor — and subsequently a writer/director. I would even throw a haunted house at sleepovers as a kid. I had two go bags full of masks, lights, effects makeup.”

Mikayla: “Sign me up, but only with a group that’s okay with me screaming a lot.”

Pets In Costumes: Yay Or Nay?

Lane: “Yes times a thousand!”

Lawson: “Why not?”

Mikayla: “Yay.”

Couples Costumes: Yay Or Nay?

Lane: “Yes and the more outside the box the better!”

Lawson: “Yep. But family costumes rock even more.”

Mikayla: “Nay.”