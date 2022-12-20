GH Stars React To The Death Of Sonya Eddy

Sonya Eddy’s (Epiphany) GH co-stars past and present have reacted to news of her passing on social media. Here is how they are remembering the actress.

Kristen Alderson (ex-Starr/ex-Kiki) “so sad…she was always beyond sweet to me. Such a talent as well, a @generalhospital staple.”

Drew Cheetwood (Milo) So saddened to hear we lost Sonya last night. She was everything an actor should be and everything a human can aspire to be. So kind, impeccably funny, crazy thoughtful & just the sweetest. I’m so grateful we were friends. Rest in Power

Risa Dorken (Amy) “My friend, my mentor. She was family, she was magic. The greatest smile, and the best laugh- making her laugh felt like an honor. She was so beloved and admired by everyone. She scooped me up under her wing and guided me over the years. She’d look at you with her big, beautiful eyes and know instantly if you were hiding something. She was a real friend to everyone. I love you so much, Sonya- you knew that. I’m grateful for our time together. I send my love to everyone who loved her. I wish I could give you one more squeeze. May you rest easy.”

Hayley Erin (ex-Kiki) “So deeply saddened to learn of Sonya’s passing. Every interaction I ever had with her left a smile on my face. Lucky to have known you, Sonya.”

Kathleen Gati (Obrecht) I am in shock and disbelief and heartbroken to hear about the passing of my friend #sonyaeddy. We shared many good laughs and I always enjoyed working with her. Condolences to her family, friends, colleagues and fans. She will be missed. May she R.I.P.

Finola Hughes (Anna) Sonya…. This is a sad day for us at #GH Wishing you God speed, you brought love & laughter to everything you did… keep singing 🕊 Rest in peace ❤️ we love you ❤️

Cassandra James (Terry) “I’m so shocked to hear about @TheRealSonyaEd passing! She was such a bright light in my time on @GeneralHospital and my heart is with her family & loved ones. I’ll miss laughing with you on set, Sonya.

Jen Lilley (ex-Maxie) “The sudden news of @TheRealSonyaEd passing hit me like a ton of bricks. I can’t stop crying. I loved that woman. In our #GH scenes, she always stared at my forehead and I stared at her lips because if we made eye contact, we’d lose it in uproarious laughter.”

Jon Lindstrom (Ryan/Kevin) “Mourning the sudden loss of Sonya Eddy. Her smile could light up a soundstage. Her spirit could power a reactor. I loved the few times we worked together, but I REALLY loved the times we would talk in the hallway or on the #GH Nurses Hub set. About life, meditation, acting. God, she was a gift of a human. And she is missed already. Sending my deep condolences to her loved ones.”

Kimberly McCullough (ex-Robin) “Sonya… that look. You are the ultimate truth detector. Your warmth, my god your laugh, your hugs… you will be greatly missed. I love you so much. Rest in peace.”

Marcus Anthony Samuel (Felix) “There were so many reasons to love you Sonya. Your laugh was infectious, your sense of humor, on point. Your professionalism, even while in physical pain was amazing to me. Your humility and gratitude is something that I will never forget. But mostly I love you because you were my friend. I’m still in shock, but grateful I got to see you the other day. I know that you’ve missed your dad, so I like to think that you and he are catching up. Love you ma.”

Parry Shen (Brad) “Sonya was a versatile, hardworking & extremely talented actor. At one point I counted her recurring on 4 different TV shows at the same time. Funny, down2earth and always up for anything … It’s been an honor, Sonya.”

Kin Shriner (Scott) ”R.I.P. Sonya u will be so missed . What a sense of humor she had . So sad . @GeneralHospital will never be the same.”

Michelle Stafford (ex-Nina; Phyllis, Y&R)Ya know, along the way in this business you meet some good people. Every now and then you meet some GREAT people… That was Sonya. A Gorgeous full of life woman. What a loss for us. 💔 Rest in Power beauty #GH

Kelly Thiebaud (Britt) “Sonya, there aren’t words for how saddened I am to hear about the world losing you. You were there on my first day at @generalhospitalabc and you have been a part of my journey on the show since then. You had such a big personality and great sense of humor. We always laughed working together and shared crazy dog stories. Sending love and my deepest sympathies to Sonya’s family, loved ones and our GH family.”