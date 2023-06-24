GH Star Welcomes Daughter

Sofia Mattsson (Sasha, GH) announced on Instagram that she gave birth to a baby girl on Sunday, May 21. “💕 Couldn’t ask for a better birthday than spending it with my girl who’s a little over one month today! Born 5-21-23 💖 Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes!! Feeling very grateful,” Mattsson posted. The actress, who did not disclose the newborn’s name, and her husband, Thomas, also have a son, who was born on July 26, 2021, and whose name has not been released. Congratulations to the happy family.