GH Star Josh Swickard Victim Of Digital Hoax

An image of Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) was digitally modified to depict him modeling a T-shirt bearing a slogan affiliated with the QAnon conspiracy-theory movement and used in the online merchandise store of Michael Flynn, the former U.S. National Security Advisor who was convicted of lying to the FBI and recently received a presidential pardon. Swickard took to Twitter to clarify that the photo was doctored. “Hey everybody, Josh Swickard here,” he began in a video message. “I was just informed that an extremist group is using a photo of me and digitally putting their logo on the shirt, and I would like to say I am in no way, shape or form affiliated with this group, and it is very upsetting and my team is currently looking at it to get this resolved as quickly as possible.”
