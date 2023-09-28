GH Mourns Colleague Craig Sjodin

As GH fans learned at the close of the September 27 episode, longtime ABC/Disney photographer Craig Sjodin has passed away. Sjodin, who recently retired, toiled at the network for 39 years as a key still photographer for the ABC soap, along with THE BACHELOR, its spinoffs and other prime-time shows. According to legacy.com, Sjodin, 67, died on September 15 as a result of injuries suffered in a bicycle accident. He was with the network for 39 years and had just retired last month. To read his obituary, click here.