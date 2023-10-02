GH Fan Event Returns To Graceland!

From October 27-29, a bevy of Port Charles stars are heading to Elvis Presley’s Graceland for a GH Fan Celebration Weekend that will feature numerous exclusive events held throughout the Graceland campus, including six star-studded panels and photo/autograph opportunities, a themed costume party, the chance to act out scenes on stage with the actors, a live Nurses’ Ball and a live audience taping of Maurice Benard’s (Sonny) STATE OF MIND YouTube series.

Tabyana Ali (Trina), Michael Easton (Finn) and Cynthia Watros (Nina) are among the stars taking part in the event for the first time, alongside castmates Benard, Laura Wright (Carly), Kelly Monaco (Sam), Eden McCoy (Josslyn), Lynn Herring (Lucy), Josh Swickard (Chase), Evan Hofer (Dex), Josh Kelly (Cody), Walt Willey (Jackson) and Executive Producer Frank Valentini.

“I’ve never been to Graceland before, and I’m very excited to go,” says Easton. “I’ll be moderating a panel for Kelly Monaco, which I feel like might be a career highlight for me because Kelly is lovely and charming and a good friend and I’m a huge fan of hers. I haven’t done an event like this since Super Soap Weekend in Florida back in the day and I think it’s going to be a unique experience. I’m excited to hang out with this great group of actors and it’s always lovely to meet the fans and to get to thank them for their loyalty.”

Ali, another actor making their maiden voyage to Graceland, echoes Easton’s enthusiasm. “This will be my first time in Memphis and I’m really looking forward to meeting the fans, getting to talk to them and hang out with them and take pictures and give them a hug. And also to get to sit down and hang out with the other actors and getting to know them better. I’ve obviously had the chance to do that with Eden and Evan — those are my Ken and Barbie dolls! — but I haven’t had the chance to do that with everybody. And just being at Graceland is going to be awesome! There’s so much history there and I just know being in that environment and learning more about Elvis is so exciting to me.”

Watros agrees, saying, “I’m looking forward to seeing where Elvis lived and to experience that with the fans. I love, love talking with the fans and learning something about them. Some of the fans have become friends of mine. I have never been and I’m so excited to go!”

For tickets and more information about the fan extravaganza, visit graceland.com/gh23.