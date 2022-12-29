GH Director Live Interview Scheduled

Alan Locher will welcome Phideaux Xavier, who currently serves as a director at GH, to his YouTube show, The Locher Room. Xavier will be a guest on Thursday, January 5 at 3:00 p.m. ET to chat about his stints on directing on ALL MY CHILDREN, ANOTHER WORLD, AS THE WORLD TURNS, DAYS, PASSIONS, SUNSET BEACH AND Y&R, as well as his career as a musician. To watch the live interview, click here.

