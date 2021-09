Sebastian Roché (ex-Jerry, GH) has been cast in the Netflix anthology series, GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S CABINET OF CURIOSITIES. The actor shared the news on Twitter, posting, “What a brilliant project to be a part of. #GuillermoDelToro #CabinetOfCuriosities @netflix.” In other GH alum news, BIG SHOT, the Disney + series starring John Stamos (ex-Blackie) has been renewed for a second season.