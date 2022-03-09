GH Alum Welcomes Daughter

Briana Nicole Henry (ex-Jordan, GH) and her husband, Kris Bowers, are parents! The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Coda, on February 28. The new mom posted on Instagram, “You have introduced me to my favorite version of myself. Thanks for making the journey here with me little one. Welcome my little Coda, I love you endlessly.” She added, “ @krisbowersmusic thank you for reminding me of my power throughout this entire process. I love you. Lucky us.”