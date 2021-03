Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Emily Wilson (ex-Ellie) and her husband, actor Adhir Kalyan, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Mira, on March 23. “Congratulations you two!” posted Marc Anthony Samuel (Felix), while Kristen Alderson (ex-Starr/Kiki) declared the new addition to be “Beyond precious!!!”