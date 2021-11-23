GH Alum Pregnant

Briana Nicole Henry (ex-Jordan) and her husband, Kris Bowers, are expecting their first child together, a girl. “I have been so hesitant about sharing this for a myriad of reasons. I think mostly because I’m still processing all this change, this new evolution of myself,” she posted on social media. “Pregnancy is different for everyone, but for myself, it’s revealed a level of vulnerability that has brought me to my knees most days. It has illuminated what magic it is that any of us have gotten here in the first place, and that that arrival was due to sacrifice and a deep love…. When I’m ready, I’ll share more about my journey with you all. Primarily because listening to and reading other mother’s stories about the rawness that is motherhood has helped remind me of my power and that I’m not alone. That pregnancy asks us to become homes to people we never could have dreamt up even in the most beautiful of dreams. That it would demand us to surrender a version of ourselves to people we haven’t met yet but yearn to. @krisbowersmusic I love you. The thought of you holding our little one in your big beautiful hands makes me want to cry with such gratitude. She will be so adored, so loved, so empowered.”