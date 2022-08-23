GH Alum Lands New Gig

Robert Palmer Watkins (ex-Dillon, GH) has joined the cast of the Netflix film Uglies. Watkins will play Sol Youngblood in the film, based on Scott Westerfield’s bestselling book series. The actor announced the news on Instagram, posting, “ ‘UGLIES’ directed by @mcgfilm coming to @netflix ! Bucket list actor moment ✅ Honored to be working with @joeyking @jillianmurrayofficial @hichasestokes @lavernecox and the entire cast and crew in this epic project. Go read the ‘UGLIES’ book series now!”