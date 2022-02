Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bryan Craig (ex-Morgan, GH) has been cast as a series regular on Freeform’s GOOD TROUBLE. The actor, who will play Joaquin, a journalist with a mysterious background, joins the show for its upcoming fourth season, which debuts Wednesday March 9 at 10 p.m.