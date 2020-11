Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ricky Martin (ex-Miguel, GH) has joined Netflix’s Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, which is the first original Netflix live-action musical film. Martin will be playing Don Juan Diego, a matador. The film will bow on Netflix on November 13 and also stars Phylicia Rashad (ex-Diana, EMPIRE).