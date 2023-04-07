GH 60th Special Issue On Sale Now!

Soap Opera Digest is celebrating 60 years of GENERAL HOSPITAL with a special, full-sized issue on sale now. Packed with of with over 60 original interviews, vintage photos, historical facts and more, this is a collector’s edition keepsake you won’t want to miss. he GH cast is excited about the release, as you can see below. Purchase at newsstands now, or get it online here.

The Special Edition of @SoapDigest is a hot commodity in Port Charles this week. Get your copy April 7th! @kinshriner #GH60 pic.twitter.com/BRD4I41l9o — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 5, 2023