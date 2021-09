Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alan Locher will be hosting a special GENERATIONS themed episode of his YouTube Show, The Locher Room. On Wednesday, September 29 at 3 p.m. ET, Executive Producer Sally Sussman and cast members Jonelle Allen (ex-Doreen), George DelHoyo (ex-Rob), Rick Fitts (ex-Martin), Kelly Rutherford (ex-Sam), Robert Torti (ex-Kyle) and Nancy Sorel (ex-Monique) will join the host for a live interview. To view it, click here.