GENERAL HOSPITAL's Avery Pohl (Esme): Me Vs. My Character

Who takes longer to get ready in the morning, you or Esme? “Oh, Esme. She has a baby! That’s gonna take forever, getting out the door with a toddler, basically.”

Who is more comfortable in heels, you or Esme? “Esme, definitely. I hadn’t worn heels in three years before I got onto the show. I had to relearn how to walk in them.”

Who is more of a grudge holder, you or Esme? “Old Esme is definitely a big grudge holder. [Amnesiac] Esme was pretty decent with letting a lot of stuff go. I mean, she sort of had to learn how to do that because she’d forgotten her entire life. So, in that case, I’m going to say me [laughs]. I don’t hold a lot of grudges, but I’ll say me.”

Who is more fun at parties, you or Esme? “Oh, if it’s old Esme, then her, hands-down. But I’ll say me, since I don’t know if anyone expects me to show up to a party with a baby attached to my hip.”

Who do you think could more convincingly fake amnesia, you or Esme? “Esme for sure. Ironically, I’m a horrible liar. So I would be found out in, like, four seconds.”

Who has the more stressful job? “Esme, because she’s a mom. That’s her first job and sounds incredibly stressful.”

Who would have a more entertaining TikTok, you or Esme? “Well, coming from a person who doesn’t have a TikTok, I’m going to say me. I feel like if I did a day in my life, it would be kind of interesting because it always looks different day to day and I like to travel and switch it up. But then again, Esme has a baby. How could I compete with the cuteness of Ace? So, there’s your nonanswer!”

Who was wilder in their teenage years, you or Esme? “Esme, no question. I did not go around setting cars on fire.”

Who is a better cook, you or Esme? “I’ve never seen Esme cook on the show and I feel like it would be very funny to have an episode where she just ruined something in the kitchen. But this is a hard one for me because I just know if I say I’m the better cook, half of my friends are going to be like, ‘That is not accurate.’ I can say me, but only by default.”

Who do you think has a better sense of humor? “I feel like it sounds pretentious if I say me, but I’m gonna say me regardless. I’m Dad Joke City! Unlike Esme, I think I have a pretty cheery outlook on life. Esme is pretty dour, no matter how you slice it. Girl needs to learn how to smile!”

Who is more athletic, you or Esme? “Me. Did you watch Esme fall in the pool?”

Who’s a bigger softie you or Esme? “[Amnesiac] Esme may have been a bigger softy than me, but I’m a bigger softie than old Esme.”

Who has the worst temper, you or Esme? “Esme, definitely! She just has a lot more situations that would warrant having a temper.”