General Hospital Spoilers Video: Pronouncements and Promises

Seeking Advice

Willow and Drew are still discussing whether or not he should possibly run for office. He has grown to really appreciate her input but he still has reservations and he can’t help but ask Willow, “What makes you think that I can do this?” Will she have the right answer that will give him the courage to try? Also, expect Michael to tell Drew how he feels.

Blaze is certainly saying how she feels, but it isn’t good. She tells someone, “I owe you an apology.” But who does she say that to? And what happened to make her feel like she needed to say this?

It’s Complicated For Kristina

Being the child of Sonny Corinthos can be complicated, especially if you’re a cop or you are a witness to one of his crimes. Luckily, for those kids this applies to, they aren’t alone. Dante and Kristina have a heart-to-heart. He tells her, “You have a decision to make.” But Dante isn’t the only one who has advice for Kristina. Her sister Sam tells her, “I believe you will do the right thing, even at a cost to Sonny.” What will Kristina do?

Meanwhile, Maxie issues an invitation. It looks like Spinelli is the one who is on the other end of that offer, but it also looks like things don’t go as Maxie may have hoped. “I respectfully and regretfully decline,” says Spinelli. What is going on here? Why would Spinelli turn Maxie down for anything?

Elsewhere, Molly is frustrated. She is one to easily get flustered if things seem out of control and with her sister carrying her baby, what is she really in control of these days? “What am I supposed to do?” she asks, obviously in a tizzy. Will she be able to handle this much longer?

At the park, Sonny seeks out Dex. Not wanting a repeat of the last time they saw each other, when Sonny beat the heck out of Dex, the younger man says, “If this is an ambush, I won’t take it lying down.” Is that really what is on Sonny’s mind or is he there to make amends? See it all for yourself in the video below.